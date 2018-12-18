

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a moving transport truck was hit by a wheel that broke off another transport truck as it travelled along Highway 401 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, one transport truck was travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Warden Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. when a dual wheel broke loose from the vehicle.

Schmidt said that both wheels then went in opposite directions, with one of them colliding into a different transport truck that was travelling in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The vehicle which lost the wheels then continued eastbound and was last seen exiting the highway onto southbound Kennedy Road, Schmidt said.

“It was a white tractor trailer with a white trailer and we are still looking for that vehicle. The driver may not actually even be aware that he lost his wheels,” he told CP24.

Schmidt said that the vehicle that was struck by the errant wheel did sustain some damage but he said that the driver was unharmed.

Two westbound lanes were initially blocked following the incident, however the highway has since fully reopened.

“The investigation is ongoing off the highway,” Schmidt said.