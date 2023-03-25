No one was injured after wheel of a commercial vehicle came off and burst into flames Saturday evening on Highway 401 in Toronto.

The incident initially occurred on the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Weston Road.

In a tweet posted shortly after 9 p.m., the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said the wheel that came off was on the front passenger side.

Police said they recovered the wheel on the Weston Road off ramp.

The driver of the vehicle and the company they work for have both been charged.