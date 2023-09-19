'Where I belong': Drake just bought a new house in Houston, Texas
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake wins best melodic rap performance Grammy for his contribution to Future's "Wait for U." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:16PM EDT
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
The Toronto rapper announced the news to an audience of nearly 20,000 fans during the second night of his ‘It Was All A Blur’ tour at Toyota Centre on Sept. 18.
“I'm excited to share this tonight, I had to make it official first but for a long time I’ve been trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live – where I belong – outside of Toronto,” he can be heard saying in a video uploaded to Instagram.
“After all these years, I found me a place in Houston,” he continues, met with a round of applause and cheers from the crowd.
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was born in Toronto and has owned a house in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood since 2015.
The two-acre property was initially purchased for $6.7 million, and Ontario-based luxury home designer Ferris Rafauli custom-designed and built the house. In 2019, fans got a glimpse into Graham’s Toronto home after he took to Instagram to share videos of the interior.
The rapper has not said he is selling his Toronto property.