Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 18
Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner debate during the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 18, 2022 5:56AM EDT
Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Hamilton: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Kingston: Announces a plan for prescription drug costs. 9:30 a.m., Outside Reddendale Pharmacy, 732 Front Rd
Smiths Falls: Visits the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston campaign office. 11:30 a.m., Drew Cumpson Campaign Office, 39 Chambers St, Unit 300
Ottawa: Announces prescription drug plan and hears from families. 1:30 p.m., Backyard of 7 Northview Rd.
Ottawa: Visits the Ottawa West-Nepean campaign office. 5:30 p.m., 410-1547 Merivale Rd.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes an announcement aimed at making life easier and more affordable for families. 9 a.m., Old Orchard Park, 465 Old Orchard Grove
Burlington: Highlights his Buck-a-Ride pledge and rides the GO train with local candidate Mariam Manaa. 3:50 p.m., GO Burlington, 2101 Fairview Street
London: Joins Kate Graham for an event with friends and supporters. 6 p.m., 1527 Stoneybrook Cres.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Gravenhurst: Mainstreeting alongside Matt Richter and visiting with local small business owners.8:45 a.m., starting at 141 Brock St.
Orillia: Meeting with Simcoe County candidates Krystal Brooks, Allan Kuhn and Elyse Robinson.10:30 a.m., Pavilion at Couchiching Beach Park
Elora: Attends press conference announcing OSSTF's endorsement of Schreiner and Matt Richter.2 p.m., OSSTF/FEESO Upper Grand District Office, Old Quarry Commons, 294 Mill St. E.