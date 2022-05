The Canadian Press





Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ottawa: Makes announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto. Announcement with Ontario Nurses' Association president on “stopping the cuts.” 9:30 a.m. Northeast Corner of Queen's Park Crescent and College Street

Peterborough, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1 p.m. Silver Bean Cafe, 130 King Street

Ottawa: Campaign stop. 6:30 p.m. The Beachconers Microcreamery, 273 Britannia Road

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Announcement on “stopping Doug Ford.” 9 a.m. Leonard Linton Park, 60 Research Road

Kitchener, Ont.: Campaign stop on the benefits of “buck-a-ride.” 12 p.m. GRT Central Station, Corner of Victoria Street and King St. W

Kitchener, Ont.: Campaign stop. 12:50 p.m. 1258 King St E

Cambridge, Ont.: Campaign stop on cutting HST on prepared foods. 2 p.m. Tony's Family Diner, 195 Franklin Boulevard, Unit 1

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Kickoff of “home stretch tour.” 10 a.m. 499 Bloor St. W

Toronto: Campaign stop. 11:30 a.m. 1821 Queen St. E

Caledon Village, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1:30 p.m. Charleston Sideroad & Hurontario

Barrie, Ont.: Campaign stop. 3:30 p.m. 24 Essa Road

Angus, Ont.: Campaign stop. 5 p.m. 8 Huron Street