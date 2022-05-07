

The Canadian Press





Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Sault Ste. Marie: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Bowmanville: Announces plan to lower utility bills and reduce emissions. 9:30 a.m. 639 Port Darlington Rd

Bowmanville: Attends the Bowmanville MapleFest. 10:30 a.m., Downtown Bowmanville, King Street and Division Street.

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Makes a platform announcement. 10:30 a.m., Celebration Park, 200 Central Park Drive

Kingston: Visits Science Rendezvous. 2:30 p.m., 28 Barrack Street

Kingston: Visits a farmer's market. 3:10 p.m., Springer Market Square, 216 Ontario Street

Toronto. Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6:30 p.m., 11 Ivy Bush Avenue

____

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Visits Guelph Farmers’ Market. 8:30 a.m., 2 Gordon St

Guelph: Canvassing. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd S, Guelph

Guelph: Attending Guelph Home Builders Association Gala. 5:30 p.m., Italian Canadian Club