Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute (135 Overlea Boulevard):

Offering Pfizer doses to all those 12+ who attend or are immediate family of students at schools in M4H and M3C postal codes.

Open at 8 a.m. until supply runs out, offering 500 doses.

Dentonia Park (80 Thyra Avenue):

Offering 1,000 Pfizer doses to anyone 12+ in any Toronto postal code, with priority for those in the immediate area including Taylor-Massey, Danforth Village, and area of Victoria Park station.

Open at 8 a.m. until supply runs out.

Note: Other major ongoing pop-up clinics such as the one run at Downsview Arena are closed for the VIctoria Day holiday.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.