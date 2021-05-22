Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Tropicana Community Services (1385 Huntingwood Dr.):

Open on Saturday for anyone 12 years and older who lives or works in a Scarborough hot spot.

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Malvern Christian Assembly (6705 Sheppard Ave E.):

Open on Saturday for those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Islamic Foundation of Toronto (441 Nugget Avenue):

Open on Sunday for those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakshmi Narayan Temple (1 Morningview Trail):

Open on Sunday for those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Jane Frances Catholic Church (2745 Jane St.):

Open on Saturday and Sunday for those who are 12 years and older who live or work in postal codes: M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M9L, M9M, and M9N.

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

Amesbury Arena (155 Culford Rd.):

Open on Saturday for individuals aged 18+ who live or work in "M" hot spots with priority for those in M6M, M9N, M6N and M6A.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.