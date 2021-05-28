Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Regent Heights Public School (555 Pharmacy Ave.):

Open from 3 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Regent Heights Public School, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Clairlea Public School, General Brock Public School, St. Joachim Catholic School and St. Dunstan Catholic School.

East York Community Recreation Centre (1081 1/2 Pape Ave.):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work in the Pape and Cosburn community. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work in any "M" postal code.

Angela James Arena (165 Grenoble Dr.):

Open from 10 a.m. until vaccine supply runs outs (~200 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who are Flemingdon Park residents.

Cornell Junior Public School (61 Holmfirth Terrace):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Chester Le Junior Public School (201 Chester Le Boulevard):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough hot spots.