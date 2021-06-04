Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Hindu Temple – Sri Ayyappa Samajam (635 Middlefield Rd.):

Open from noon to 8 p.m.

First dose available for those 12 years and older. Second dose available for 80 years and older.

Eglinton Relay (pop-ups at various businesses on Eglinton and Warden avenues):

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Donway Ford (1975 Eglinton Ave. E.)

10 a.m. to Noon at Lowes (800 Warden Ave.)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adonis (20 Ashtobee Rd.)

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Golden Mile Plaza (1880 Eglinton Ave. E.)

For 12+ from all Scarborough postal codes.

Clairlea Public School (25 Rosalind Crescent, in the gymnasium):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Clairlea Public School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, Regent Heights Public School and St. Joachim Catholic School. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Riverdale Collegiate Institute (1094 Gerrard St. East, in the gymnasium):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Riverdale Collegiate Institute, Queen Alexandra Middle School, Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, SEED Alternative School, Holy Name Catholic School, Morse Street Junior Public School, Leslieville Junior Public School, Dundas Junior Public School, Blake Street Junior Public School, Pape Avenue Junior Public School, St. Joseph Catholic School and Bruce Public School.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.