Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment. Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and most have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating this weekend:

Saturday, June 5, 2021:

Baitul Mukarram Islamic Society (3340 Danforth Ave.)

Residents of M1L are eligible to be vaccinated at this pop-up clinic, which runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (5183 Sheppard Ave E.)

Residents of Toronto's M1B postal code are eligible to receive a shot at this pop-up clinic.

East York Collegiate Institute (650 Cosburn Ave.)

People 12 and up who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code are eligible but priority access for will be given to students 12 and older who attend East York Collegiate Institute and Westwood Middle School, R.H. McGregor Elementary School, Earl Beatty Junior and Senior Public School, Diefenbaker Elementary School, École élémentaire La MosaÏque, Cosburn Middle School, Holy Cross Catholic School and Canadian Martyrs Catholic School, and their immediate family.

Monarch Park Collegiate Institute (1 Hanson St.)

People 12 and up who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code are eligible but priority access for will be given to students 12 and older who attend Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, St. Patrick Catholic School, St. Brigid Catholic School, Roden Public School, Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School, Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School, École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier and Holy Cross Catholic School, and their immediate family.

Madinah Masjid (1015 Danforth Ave.)

Open to anyone 12+ who live/work/ attend school in any "M" postal code

Sunday, June 6:

Baitul Mukarram Islamic Society (3340 Danforth Ave.)

Residents of M1L are eligible to be vaccinated at this pop-up clinic, which runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Scarborough Chinese Alliance Church (139 Silver Star Blvd.)

Open to eligible residents of Toronto postal code M1V

Danforth Collegiate and Technical (800 Greenwood Ave.)

People 12 and up who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code are eligible but priority access for will be given to students 12 and older who attend Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, Greenwood Secondary School, École élémentaire La MosaÏque, Earl Grey Senior Public School and Wilkinson Public School, and their immediate family members.

Eastdale Collegiate Institute (701 Gerrard St E.)

People 12 and up who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code are eligible but priority access for will be given to students 12 and older who attend Eastdale Collegiate Institute, Queen Alexandra Middle School and Oasis Alternative Secondary School, Bruce Public School, Earl Grey Senior Public School, Heydon Park Secondary School, Essex Junior and Senior Public School and Westwood Middle School, and their immediate family.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.