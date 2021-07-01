There will be fewer popup vaccination clinics operating in Toronto today due to the Canada Day holiday but there will still be a handful of opportunities for those who want to roll up their sleeves.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating across the city on July 1:

FGF Brands (1295 Ormon Drive)

Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

First doses available to anyone 18 plus. Second doses available to anyone 18 plus who received their first dose of mRNA vaccine prior to May 31 or their first dose of AstraZeneca prior to May 2.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

•First doses available to anyone 12 plus who lives, works or attends school in Toronto. Second doses available to anyone 12 plus who lives, works or attends school in the following postal codes: M1L, M3C, M4H

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.