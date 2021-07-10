Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Some mass immunization clinics in Toronto have also started accepting walk-ins.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Saturday, July 10, 2021:

Regent Park Community Centre (402 Shuter Street)

Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out

Open to all 'M' postal codes with priority to residents and essential workers of Regent Park and Moss Park

First and second doses available

Adults 18+ will be provided with Moderna

Youth (12 to 17) will be provided with Pfizer

St. Charles Garnier Catholic School (20 Stong Court)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last)

First doses available to people from any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply lasts)

People 12+ from any 'M' postal code are eligible for first doses

People 12+ from any 'M' postal code are eligible for second doses if they received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days ago, Moderna at least 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

First doses for those 12+ who live, work or attend school in 'M' postal codes

Second doses are open to those who live, work or go to school in the following postal codes: M1- B, G, J, K, L, R, S, T/ M2- H, N, R/ M3- A, J, K, L, M, N/ M4- A,H,X/ M5T/ M6- A, E, L, M, N/ M8W/ M9- L, M, N, R, V, W

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca 8 weeks ago

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code.

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago

Oakwood Collegiate Institute (881 St. Clair Avenue West)

Open from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School (99 Humber Boulevard South)

Open from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (Highland Hall- 1265 Military Trail)

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pfizer available

First dose available for those 12 years and older in Scarborough

Second dose available for those 12 years and older in Scarborough who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago or AstraZeneca 8 weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.