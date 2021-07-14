Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Second doses are open to people who received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

Gateway Public School (55 Gateway Boulevard):

Open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First dose available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code

Second dose available to those between 12 and 17 years old who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code and for adults 18 years and older who live, work, or attend school in 'M3C' or 'M4H'

mRNA vaccines will be administered

William Burgess Elementary School (100 Torrens Avenue):

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code

mRNA vaccines will be administered

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer are open to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute (125 Brockley Drive):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pfizer first and second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in 'M1' postal codes

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses available to those 12 years and older in any 'M' postal code

Second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal codes

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (277 Front Street West)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

The Hangar (75 Carl Hall Road)

Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall)

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.