Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 18, 2021
Health-care worker Thi Nguyen administers Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 10:00AM EDT
A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.
Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.
Downsview Arena
People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.
Thorncliffe Park Community Hub
First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Prairie Drive Park
First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Shoppers World Danforth
First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- Toronto Congress Centre
- The Hangar
- Cloverdale Mall
Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.