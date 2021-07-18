A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.

Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.

Downsview Arena

People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Prairie Drive Park

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Shoppers World Danforth

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Toronto Congress Centre

The Hangar

Cloverdale Mall

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.