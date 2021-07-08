Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code.

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First doses for those 12+ who live, work or attend school in 'M' postal codes

Second doses are open to those who live, work or go to school in the following postal codes: M1- B, G, J, K, L, R, S, T/ M2- H, N, R/ M3- A, J, K, L, M, N/ M4- A,H,X/ M5T/ M6- A, E, L, M, N/ M8W/ M9- L, M, N, R, V, W

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca 8 weeks ago

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply lasts)

People 12+ from any 'M' postal code are eligible for first doses

People 12+ from any 'M' postal code are eligible for second doses of they received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days ago, Moderna at least 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute (125 Brockley Drive)

Clinic open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First doses are available to those in M1 postal codes who are 12+

People 12+ who live, work, or go to school in an M1 postal code are eligible for a second dose if they received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or received their 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School (99 Humber Boulevard South)

Open from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Oakwood Collegiate Institute (881 St. Clair Avenue West)

Open from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.