Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses to eligible adults.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Antibes Community Centre (140 Antibes Drive)

Second doses are available to eligible residents 18 and up who live in M2R, M2M, or MNM

You must have received your first dose of AZ more than eight weeks ago, your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, or your first Moderna dose at least 28 days ago.

Shots can be booked online and walk-ins are also welcome

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (while supplies last)

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue

Anyone 18 and older can receive their second shot of Moderna if they live, work, or attend school in the following postal codes: M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W

Those eligible resident must have received their first shot of Pfizer on or before May 30, their first dose of Moderna on May 23 or earlier, or AstraZeneca on April 25 or earlier.

First doses are also available to any Toronto resident

Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link