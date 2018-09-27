Where to find local ward candidate debates and events in Toronto
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:15PM EDT
While coverage of municipal elections often tends to focus on mayoral races, there are many smaller contests happening around the city for local ward candidates and school board trustees.
Many voters might only meet these candidates if they happen to knock on your front door. However there are a number of other opportunities to get to know your local candidates before Election Day.
Community groups, Business Improvement Areas, media outlets and other organizations often hold debates or meet-and-greets where the voters in each ward can meet local candidates and hear what they plan to do if elected.
Because of changes implemented by the province to shrink council, Toronto effectively has 25 new, larger wards for the upcoming election. That means that in some wards, more than a dozen candidates – and in some cases more than one incumbent – are competing for votes.
The confusion over local ward boundaries has left many groups scrambling to figure out which candidates they need to invite to local events. Still, there are a number of local debates and meet-and-greets that are set to take place before Oct. 22.
Here’s a list of some known local candidate events that are expected to take place leading up to the election.
NOTE: Some of these events may be subject to change. Those who plan to attend should check with local organizers for the most up-to-date information. Updated information about existing or new events can be emailed here.
|
Ward
|
Event
|
Ward 1 Etobicoke North
|
|
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre
|
What: The Markland Wood Homeowners Association hosts an opportunity to hear from candidates.
|
Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore
|
|
Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park
|
What: Bloor West Village Residents Association holds a candidates event
What: Swansea Area Residents Association hosts a council candidate debate
What: Roncesvalles MacDonnell Residents Association event
What: Parkdale Residents Association event
|
Ward 5 York South-Weston
|
|
Ward 6 York Centre
|
|
Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek
|
What: A debate and panel discussion with candidates from wards 7 and 8 hosted by radio station GBKM FM
|
Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence
|
What: A debate and panel discussion with candidates from wards 7 and 8 hosted by radio station GBKM FM
|
Ward 9 Davenport
|
|
Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York
|
|
Ward 11 University-Rosedale
|
What: Council candidates debate sponsored by several residents associations
What: Candidates event hosted by ABC Residents Association
|
Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul's
|
What: Tenants’ issue debate
|
Ward 13 Toronto Centre
|
|
Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth
|
|
Ward 15 Don Valley West
|
|
Ward 16 Don Valley East
|
|
Ward 17 Don Valley North
|
What: Bayview Village Association hosting a candidates meeting for council and trustee candidates (not a debate format)
|
Ward 18 Willowdale
|
|
Ward 19 Beaches-East York
|
|
Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
|
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
|
Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
|
Ward 23 Scarborough North
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
|
Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
|
Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park
|
What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate