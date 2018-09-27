

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





While coverage of municipal elections often tends to focus on mayoral races, there are many smaller contests happening around the city for local ward candidates and school board trustees.

Many voters might only meet these candidates if they happen to knock on your front door. However there are a number of other opportunities to get to know your local candidates before Election Day.

Community groups, Business Improvement Areas, media outlets and other organizations often hold debates or meet-and-greets where the voters in each ward can meet local candidates and hear what they plan to do if elected.

Because of changes implemented by the province to shrink council, Toronto effectively has 25 new, larger wards for the upcoming election. That means that in some wards, more than a dozen candidates – and in some cases more than one incumbent – are competing for votes.

The confusion over local ward boundaries has left many groups scrambling to figure out which candidates they need to invite to local events. Still, there are a number of local debates and meet-and-greets that are set to take place before Oct. 22.

Here’s a list of some known local candidate events that are expected to take place leading up to the election.

NOTE: Some of these events may be subject to change. Those who plan to attend should check with local organizers for the most up-to-date information. Updated information about existing or new events can be emailed here.

(A list of all candidates running in the election can be found here.)