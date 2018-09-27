While coverage of municipal elections often tends to focus on mayoral races, there are many smaller contests happening around the city for local ward candidates and school board trustees.

Many voters might only meet these candidates if they happen to knock on your front door. However there are a number of other opportunities to get to know your local candidates before Election Day.

Community groups, Business Improvement Areas, media outlets and other organizations often hold debates or meet-and-greets where the voters in each ward can meet local candidates and hear what they plan to do if elected.

Because of changes implemented by the province to shrink council, Toronto effectively has 25 new, larger wards for the upcoming election. That means that in some wards, more than a dozen candidates – and in some cases more than one incumbent – are competing for votes.  

The confusion over local ward boundaries has left many groups scrambling to figure out which candidates they need to invite to local events. Still, there are a number of local debates and meet-and-greets that are set to take place before Oct. 22.

Here’s a list of some known local candidate events that are expected to take place leading up to the election.

NOTE:  Some of these events may be subject to change. Those who plan to attend should check with local organizers for the most up-to-date information. Updated information about existing or new events can be emailed here. 

(A list of all candidates running in the election can be found here.)

Ward

Event

Ward 1 Etobicoke North

 

 

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

What: The Markland Wood Homeowners Association hosts an opportunity to hear from candidates.
When: Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.  
Where: The Parish Hall of St.Clement’s Church on Markland Drive

 

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore

 

 

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park

 

What: Bloor West Village Residents Association holds a candidates event
When: Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Runnymede United Church (432 Runnymede Road)

 

What: Swansea Area Residents Association hosts a council candidate debate
When: Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Swansea Town Hall (95 Lavinia Avenue)

 

What: Roncesvalles MacDonnell Residents Association event
When: Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Roncesvalles United Church (240 Roncesvalles Avenue)

 

What: Parkdale Residents Association event
When: Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: May Robinson Auditorium (20 West Lodge Ave.)

Ward 5 York South-Weston

 

 

Ward 6 York Centre

 

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek

What: A debate and panel discussion with candidates from wards 7 and 8 hosted by radio station GBKM FM
When: Oct. 02 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (check with organizer for debate start time)
Where: Yorkwoods Library Theatre (1785 Finch Ave. W)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2320943947934678/

Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence

What: A debate and panel discussion with candidates from wards 7 and 8 hosted by radio station GBKM FM
When: Oct. 02 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (check with organizer for debate start time)
Where: Yorkwoods Library Theatre (1785 Finch Ave. W)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2320943947934678/

Ward 9 Davenport

 

Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York

 

Ward 11 University-Rosedale

What: Council candidates debate sponsored by several residents associations
When: Oct. 03 at 7 p.m.
Where: Rosedale United Church

 

What: Candidates event hosted by ABC Residents Association
When: Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Church of the Redeemer

Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul's

What: Tenants’ issue debate
When: Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Where: Timothy Eaton Memorial Church

Ward 13 Toronto Centre

 

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth

 

Ward 15 Don Valley West

 

Ward 16 Don Valley East

 

Ward 17 Don Valley North

What: Bayview Village Association hosting a candidates meeting for council and trustee candidates (not a debate format)
When: Sept. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Forest Grove Church (43 Forest Grove Dr.) 

Ward 18 Willowdale

 

Ward 19 Beaches-East York

 

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at 6:45 a.m.
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at 8:20 a.m.
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at 10 a.m.
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077

Ward 23 Scarborough North

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at noon
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at 1 p.m.
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077

Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park

What: Snapd council candidate meet-and-greet followed by a debate
When: Oct. 04 at 3 p.m.
Where: Netwyn Place (10 Thornmount Drive)
Other: Admission is free but RSVP is required
Link: https://scarborough.snapd.com/events/view/1193077