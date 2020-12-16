Whitby Town Council has asked the province to probe a devastating outbreak at one of the town’s long-term care homes.

In a unanimous vote Monday night, council supported a motion by Deputy Mayor Steve Yamada asking that the provincial Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission probe the circumstances that lead to the recent deaths of at least 27 residents.

According to the motion, 117 out of 118 residents at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 61 staff members who live in Durham Region.

A recent inspection of the home in late November ound that there was no symptom screening for visitors, personal protective equipment was lacking and that “there was actual harm to residents” as a result of the inadequate measures.

In an email to CP24.com, Yamada called the report’s findings “unbelievable.”

“It is hard to believe that after everything we have learned in the first wave, that a long-term care home operator wouldn’t have the sense to have a screener at the front door in full PPE or that PPE was not being used properly,” he said.

“Our seniors fought in wars, went through a depression, contributed to our country and raised and cared for us. In their golden years, they deserve better.”

He said he would also seek leave to move the motion at Durham Regional Council on Wednesday.

The Ford government has tasked the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission with investigating what went wrong in the province’s long-term care homes as they were devastated by COVID-19 this year.

The commission has been asked to table a final report by April. It did not immediately return an email seeking clarification about whether it would include an analysis of problems encountered by long-term care homes during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the province, there are currently 135 long-term care homes with an active COVID-19 outbreak.

Including the 22 new resident deaths reported by the province Wednesday, some 2,513 long-term care home residents have died of COVID-19 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.