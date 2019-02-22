

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A dad in Whitby was charged with impaired driving twice in a 19-hour period this week, with one incident allegedly occurring while he had his three children along for the ride.

Durham Regional Police say that on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., they arrested a man in his 40s driving a pickup truck containing his three children, between the ages of nine and 14.

The driver allegedly blew more than three times more than the legal limit.

Officers charged him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceed 80 milligrams.

The pickup truck he was driving was seized and impounded and the man’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

The man was released from custody on a promise to appear.

On Thursday, about 19 hours after he was first charged, police say, they stopped a vehicle in the area of Mary and Euclid streets and allegedly found the same man they had charged the day before behind the wheel.

They removed the man from the vehicle and he allegedly blew 3.5 times above the legal limit. He was charged with impaired, over 80 milligrams and one count of driving while suspended.

The second vehicle was impounded and the man, who police are not identifying to protect the identity of his children, was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“The number of impaired drivers on our roads continues to be a concern and police are reminding motorists there is a zero tolerance for impaired driving. Since the beginning of 2019, officers have laid 138 impaired driving related charges across the region, including 11 this week,” police said in a news release on Friday.