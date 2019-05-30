

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 30-year-old Whitby man is in police custody after he allegedly posed as a flashy banker online and used fake cheques to buy diamonds from sellers on Kijiji worth more than $25,000.

Between Oct. 2018 and Feb. 2019, Halton Regional Police investigators say they became aware of a male suspect posing as a banker working for Morgan Stanley, who would seek out private sellers of diamonds on Kijiji.

In each of at least four instances, police say the suspect would use an alias and agree to meet the sellers in GO stations or hotels in Halton region.

Police allege the suspect would pay for the stones using bogus certified cheques that were doctored to appear legitimate.

In each instance the suspect would leave the scene using a transit bus or GO train.

On May 2, police from Durham and Halton searched the suspect’s home in Whitby but he was not there.

They issued a warrant for his arrest and on Wednesday, a suspect identified as Michael Morris was arrested after leaving a home in Toronto.

He was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of utter a forged document, two counts of personation and one count of possession of counterfeit money.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Over the course of the alleged offences, investigators say Morris used aliases including Rich Thompson, Alex Stanford, Cameron Woods and Albert August.

Police say they want to ensure there are no other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Tidball at 905-825-4747, ext. 8743.