A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually luring a 14-year-old girl on social media.

According to police, a man lured a teen through Facebook messenger.

“An analysis of the suspect’s phone confirmed that between February and March of 2024, the suspect requested sexually explicit photos and inappropriate physical contact from the youth,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said in a news release.

On April 3, the service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested 33-year-old Jordan Hill, of Whitby.

He has been charged with luring a child under 16 to possess child pornography, luring a child under 16 for sexual interference, luring a child under 16 to make child pornography, possess child pornography, and make available sexually explicit material to person under 16. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police said that upon further investigation they believe that there may be other victims.

Anyone who has been victimized by the accused or anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact Det. Const. Pogson at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5544, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.