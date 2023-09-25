York Regional Police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with internet child-luring offences following a joint investigation with Peel Regional Police.

Earlier this month, police said, a male suspect used a social media platform to communicate with a person he believed to be under 16 years old “for a sexual purpose.”

Investigators, with the help of officers from Peel’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, were able to identify a suspect and an arrest was made on Sept. 21, they said.

Police said Timothy Baulk, of Whitby, has been charged with one count of luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication and one count of making sexually explicit material available.

Baulk, who went by the name Paul, was allegedly communicating online using the handle “Gymteacher” and “Gymteacher1,” police said. (moved up)

The accused has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Oct. 19, police confirmed.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or anyone with information on the incident to come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday.