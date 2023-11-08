Some critical services are returning to Whitby amidst a strike that has left residents without garbage collection and town arena staffing for over four weeks.

Talks between the town and the union, CUPE Local 53, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. A mediator will be present for the negotiations.

As of Wednesday, some services have begun to return to the town, which is home to over 135,000 people, including several recreation centres offering programs like figure skating, hockey and ringette. The town added that it anticipates an opening date of Nov. 20 for the Whitby Civic Recreation Centre pool and Health Club, though swimming lessons will continue to be on hold until further notice.

As well, the town has opened a new drop-off location for garbage, yard waste and organics. At 5015 Baldwin Street. The new location will be staffed by non-union workers while labour negotiations are ongoing.

Some curbside waste removal has returned to the town – but only for yard waste. Garbage and organics collection remains on hold.

In a statement shared to the Town of Whitby website, Mayor Elizabeth Roy said she is “optimistic” about the labour negotiations, saying that the town has offered several new benefits to CUPE 53 workers, including more personal days and more transparency around scheduling. She added that she will not use strong mayor powers to end the labour disruption, claiming that ending the strike does not align with the powers’ designated use: to advance “prescribed provincial priorities” such as housing.

“Bill 3 does not give me the ability to order the Town’s unionized employees back to work or to implement a collective agreement,” she said. “I’m not aware of any mayors in Ontario who have used Bill 3 to intervene in the collective bargaining process…I do not believe it is the intent of this legislation to see mayors disrupt lawful labour action or otherwise insinuate themselves into the collective bargaining process.”

Whitby residents can stay informed about the labour disruption through the Town of Whitby website.