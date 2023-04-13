A 55-year-old restauranteur from Whitby is facing 13 more charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began in January after a victim came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Police said the victim alleged that a man touched them inappropriately in the workplace.

James Chatterpaul, who owns Chatterpaul’s restaurant at 3500 Brock St. N., was subsequently charged with sexual assault.

Between January and March, four more victims came forward with similar allegations, resulting in seven sexual assault charges against Chatterpaul.

Six additional victims have since contacted authorities with allegations of a sexual assault against the accused. Police said those incidents occurred between 2002 and 2018. Investigators said some of the victims were part of various high school and college co-op programs and had completed their programs at restaurants where Chatterpaul worked in Durham.

The accused, who often goes by the name “Chef Chad” or “Chad,” has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation. He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims and continue to urge anyone with new information to contact the Central West Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-579-1520, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.