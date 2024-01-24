A worker at a retirement home in Whitby is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing cash and other items from residents’ rooms.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that a female was seen on camera entering the rooms of several residents at a retirement residence near Brock Street North and Taunton Road East. She then allegedly stole various items and cash.

The employee was “internally investigated by the retirement home and her employment was terminated,” police said in a news release.

Members of DRPS’s Central West Division Criminal Investigations Branch concluded their investigation on Jan. 4.

Kelsha Charles 30, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possess property obtained by crime under $5,000 and nine counts of break-and-enter dwelling house in connection with the investigation. She was released on the promise to appear in court.