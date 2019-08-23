

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Whitby summer camp counsellor is facing charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a six-year-old girl earlier this week.

Police say that the incident occurred at a reptile zoo facility in Whitby on Aug. 20 and involved a victim who was enrolled in a week-long summer camp.

Police say that upon becoming aware of the allegation, they notified the summer camp which “immediately” suspended the employee.

Quinn McGrath, 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.