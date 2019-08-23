Whitby summer camp counsellor accused of sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 10:34AM EDT
A Whitby summer camp counsellor is facing charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a six-year-old girl earlier this week.
Police say that the incident occurred at a reptile zoo facility in Whitby on Aug. 20 and involved a victim who was enrolled in a week-long summer camp.
Police say that upon becoming aware of the allegation, they notified the summer camp which “immediately” suspended the employee.
Quinn McGrath, 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.