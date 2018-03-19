

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Whitby teacher is facing sex assault charges after being accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple students.

Durham Regional Police said the suspect is a teacher at Robert Munsch‎ Public School in Whitby.

Police allege that he was involved in inappropriate relationships with students under 16 years of age during school hours.

The suspect coached several sports teams at the school, in addition to the female under-18 team for the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club.

Police said he has also taught at EA Fairman Public School and at various other schools for supply teaching, night school and summer school.

Thomas Grieve, 39, of Scugog Township, has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information or any other possible victims to contact investigators.