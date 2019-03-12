

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Whitby teenager is facing a mischief charge and numerous weapons offences after allegedly telling police his self-inflicted accidental gunshot wound was the result of a shooting by unknown assailants.

On Jan. 10 at about 2:15 p.m., the teen told Durham Regional Police that he was in a plaza near Salem Road and Kingston Road East when a van or SUV pulled up alongside him and a suspect fired at him, striking him once.

The teen was rushed to a Toronto hospital trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

He described four suspects to investigators. Officers went to the plaza to collect surveillance camera footage and interview witnesses.

After months of investigating, police say the assault never occurred.

“The investigators in this case have determined that the suspect shot himself by accident during this incident,” officers said Tuesday.

The teen was arrested and charged with public mischief, careless use of a firearm, weapons dangerous, unauthorized possession of a firearm and two other offences.

He was released on a promise to appear.

The teen cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.