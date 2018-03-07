

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Whitchurch-Stouffville’s town council has slapped a number of tough sanctions on embattled Mayor Justin Altmann following two reports by the town’s integrity commissioner.

In addition to losing up to six months of pay, Altmann will be removed from all committees; may only communicate with staff via email outside of council meetings; and will have limited access to municipal buildings, including his office.

The measures were adopted in a 5-1 vote by council Tuesday after the integrity commissioner found Altmann refused to apologize for a strange wall discovered in his office washroom that contained pictures of councillors, private citizens and former staff, and after she found that he disclosed confidential council information during a November radio interview.

“Some people might call it harsh, but I believe it was the right thing to do,” Ward 3 Councillor Hugo Kroon told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

He added Altmann’s behavior is “not normal, so we have to deal with it appropriately.”

In a report in September, Integrity Commissioner Suzanne Craig found that Altmann’s creation of the wall “fell below the decorum expected of his office.”

She deemed the photo wall an error in judgment rather than a willful desire to cause harm, but nevertheless said it constituted harassment toward staff who saw it.

“The Respondent’s conduct in developing a Wall in his office bathroom created and contributed to an intimidating work environment for the Complainant and other employees. This was contrary to the Respondent’s obligations under the Code and under the Town’s Harassment and Discrimination Free Policy,” Craig said in her report.

Following the investigation, Altmann’s lawyer called the outcome “unfair” and said the photo wall was his way of ‘connecting the dots’ in an unsolved investigation into anonymous packages being delivered to local residents back in July of 2014.

Altmann was ordered to apologize for the strange wall within 90 days, but has refused, prompting a further complaint that resulted in some of the latest sanctions.

“In this case there was a blatant disregard for the rules, there was contempt of the rules and I have never encountered that before,” Craig told CTV News Toronto. “This complaint underlined the absolute lack of respect on the part of this particular mayor as it related to his colleagues, as it related to the rules of the town and most importantly, as it related to staff.”

Altmann declined to speak with CTV News Toronto about council’s vote to sanction him.

Still, the mayor continues to enjoy support from some residents who credit him with “cleaning up the town.”

“I like him, I support him 100 percent, I think he's done wonders for the town. I think he's just a fresh, just a fresh face,” resident Frank Soluri said.

Other residents said they support council‘s actions.

“It's a job where you're supposed to uphold a certain standard, you know, and you're in the public eye,” another resident said. “You need to be accountable for your actions.”

In addition to the latest controversy, Altmann has made headlines before for inviting the entire town to his wedding in the town square two years ago and by spending $1,900 of town money to buy a second chain of office to wear outside of official functions.

-With a report by CTV News Toronto Reporter Sean Leathong