It might be more sunny than snowy in Toronto this Christmas, given the warm temperatures expected in the week ahead.

Despite a dip into some cold weather, flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday are unlikely to stick given the mix of rain and sun in the upcoming weather forecast.

A high of 4 C is predicted for Thursday, with the warmer trend carrying through to Dec. 25 According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the warmer weather pattern might just last through to the end of the year.

“So, the chances for a white Christmas are looking pretty slim at this point for Toronto,” he said.

However brief, Environment Canada is predicting Toronto’s coldest December day to be this Tuesday. A low of – 4 C is being predicted for that day, due to a wind and rain storm hitting the Maritimes early is week.

The storm will “briefly shove a bout of cooler and more seasonable air into southern Ontario to begin the week,” according to Environment Canada.

Lingering moisture and cool air could produce 2-4 cm of snow to blanket regions across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rebound by Wednesday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will warm up to a high of 1 C, and a low of – 2 C, with cloudy periods expected overnight.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with cloudy periods into the night. There will be a high of zero and a low of – 2 C.

The weekend will begin to warm up again, with temperatures expected to remain in the positives.

There will be a high of 2 C on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and a low of 2 C.

Christmas Eve on Sunday is expected to be a degree warmer, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 5 C.