

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed east of Cobourg because of a spate of collisions and whiteout conditions.

The westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at County Road 25, near Big Apple Drive, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP said as many as 12 vehicles were involved in five separate collisions. No injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police are advising motorists to take County Road 25 north to County Road 22 and then go west to County Road 45 where traffic will be able to get back onto the highway in Cobourg.

OPP are telling anyone involved in a minor collision on Highway 401 without injuries to report to a Collision Reporting Center set up at the Cobourg OPP Detachment located at 1165 Division Street in Cobourg.