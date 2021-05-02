As the province opens its vaccine portal to those 18 years and older in hot spot neighbourhoods this week, York Region Public Health said Sunday that it is not booking appointments for individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 in hot spots at this time due to a lack of supply.

Confused? Many York Region residents are too, some taking to social media to seek clarification. (We also received some emails.)

So, who is eligible for a vaccine in York Region this week? Well, it depends on where you book.

PROVINCIAL BOOKING PORTAL

Who: 18+ in York Region hot spot postal codes identified by province (L0J, L3S, L3T, L4B, L4E, L4H, L4J, L4K, L4L, L6A, L6B, L6C, L6E) (starting May 3); York residents 55+ not in hot spots (beginning May 10, the age eligibility will be lowered to 50+)

Click here to see a week-by-week breakdown of who can book a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal in May.

Clinic location: Cornell Community Centre in Markham

Website: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

Provincial booking line: 1-833-943-3900

A York Region spokesperson said the Markham clinic is the only immunization site in York Region using the provincial system. All other clinics are using the region's own portal.

YORK REGION'S SELF-ESTABLISHED BOOKING WEBSITE

Who: 35+ living and working in the 13 provincial hot spot postal codes (see above) and in L3L, L4C, L9N (three additional hot spot neighbourhoods identified by York Public Health); Licensed child-care and special education staff; York Region residents 60+ not in hot spots

When: Starting May 4

Clinic locations: Georgina Ice Palace, Aanlin Community Centre, Ray Twinney Complex, Richmond Green Centre, Canada's Wonderland, Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Maple Community Centre, Trisan Centre (Note: Some of the clinics may be closed due to lack of vaccine supply, York Region says)

"Due to a lack of vaccine supply, York Region has been forced to prioritize these 16 hot spot areas while also limiting availability in these areas to those age 35 and older; this has also resulted in the temporary closure of vaccination clinics and adjustment of clinic hours," Melissa Pinto, the corporate communications advisor for York Region, said in a statement.

--

Who: York residents 40+ not in hot spots

Clinic locations: SoccerCity in Whitchurch-Stouffville or pharmacies

--

Website: york.ca/covid19vaccine

York Region booking phone line: 1-877-464-9675