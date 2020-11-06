Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market is not allowing its workers to wear poppies in its Canadian stores this month, saying its dress code policy restricts workers from making even the smallest addition.

“With the exception of those items required by law, our dress code policy prohibits any additions to our standard uniform,” a company spokesperson told CP24 of the news which was first reported by the CBC.

“Whole Foods Market honours the men and women who have and continue to bravely serve their country. We support Remembrance Day in all of our Canadian stores by observing a moment of silence on November 11th and by donating to the Legion's Poppy Campaign,” the spokesperson said.

The Amazon-owned grocer operates 14 locations across Canada, in the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver and Victoria.

The chain previously took fire for not allowing workers in North America to wear anything displaying the message Black Lives Matter, eventually prompting a lawsuit filed by dozens of employees.

Company officials said they are open to accepting feedback from staff about the uniform policy but did not say if they have any plans to loosen the restrictions.

The news prompted politicians from across the Canadian political spectrum to speak out, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford promising new legislation targeting the chain and telling an Ottawa radio station his family would boycott the chain until the matter is rectified.

He said the legislation would be drafted "immediately."

The new bill "permits any employee no matter where you work to wear a poppy and making sure than no employer can force someone not to wear a poppy," Ford said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, himself a former Royal Canadian Air Force officer, excoriating the chain for its decision.

“The freedom (Whole Foods) has to be that stupid was granted by the sacrifice of thousands of Canadians and that’s why we show respect for the poppy,” he said. “So I’d like Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods and do the right thing, show some respect, lest we forget.”