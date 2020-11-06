Canada’s Veterans Affairs Ministers says upscale grocer Whole Foods Market will now allow its workers to wear poppies in its Canadian stores, after it earlier said its dress code policy restricted workers from doing so.

“Just spoke to the Chief Operating Officer of Whole Foods,” Lawrence MacAulay wrote on Twitter. “Employees will now be able to wear their poppies at work.”

“The poppy represents those who have served, fought and died for Canada, and it’s deeply personal to everyone here,” he said. “Glad to hear they’re changing course.”

The chain had previously said it prohibits any additions to work uniforms, including something as small as a poppy.

“Our intention was never to single out the poppy or to suggest a lack of support for Remembrance Day and the heroes who have bravely served our country,” a company spokesperson told CTV News.

“We appreciate the thoughtful feedback we have received from our customers,” the spokesperson said. “Given the learnings of today, we are welcoming Team Members to wear the poppy pin in honour of Remembrance Day.”

The Amazon-owned grocer operates 14 locations across Canada, in the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver and Victoria.

The chain previously took fire for not allowing workers in North America to wear anything displaying the message Black Lives Matter, eventually prompting a lawsuit filed by dozens of employees.

Company officials said they are open to accepting feedback from staff about the uniform policy but did not say if they have any plans to loosen the restrictions.

Employment lawyer Kathryn Marshall says it is hard for her to see an employer successfully defend in court dismissing an employee who wore a poppy against company dress code policy.

“Wear a poppy and see what happens,” she suggested to workers at Whole Foods.

News of the dress code policy originally prompted politicians from across the Canadian political spectrum to speak out, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford promising new legislation targeting the chain and telling an Ottawa radio station his family would boycott the chain until the matter is rectified.

He said the legislation would be drafted "immediately."

The new bill "permits any employee no matter where you work to wear a poppy and making sure than no employer can force someone not to wear a poppy," Ford said.

Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the move by Whole Foods in a symbolic motion passed on Friday afternoon.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, himself a former Royal Canadian Air Force officer, excoriating the chain for its decision.

“The freedom (Whole Foods) has to be that stupid was granted by the sacrifice of thousands of Canadians and that’s why we show respect for the poppy,” he said. “So I’d like Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods and do the right thing, show some respect, lest we forget.”