Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom.

That’s the reality of living in a dirt pit in an undisclosed location for an entire month. Actor, director, writer, and producer Jordan Dawson has been in the pit for 19 days, with 12 more to go. And he’s live-streaming the whole thing.

The gutsy endeavour is inspired by the narrative of “Bone in the Wind,” Dawson’s upcoming film. With the help of his stint in the pit, he’s using Kickstarter to fund the film, about a young thief abandoned in a mining well. In addition to raising money for the production, he’s hoping the pit experiment will make it clear just how dedicated he is to his love of film.

“We prepared for this for two years,” he said in an interview, one of the few human interactions he’s had all month. “I wanted to look at how I could get some agency back as a performer. We have so little control over our careers, and auditions. I wanted to flirt with the edges of fantasy, and throw myself into this thing, and also prepare for a role in which my character is inside a pit. It’s a multi-purpose experiment.”

The time in the pit has required Dawson to examine his relationship with himself and his mind, he says. The live stream of his experience has a built-in chat, which has led to hurtful comments that he’s had to ignore. “I have to be able to push myself,” he said. “Those comments are a variable I can’t account for…this has evolved from being an internal experiment to something more like a social experiment. I’m turning the lens around a bit and seeing how the internet at large can literally affect my psyche.”

Dawson is able to leave the pit – he’s not locked in – but so far, he’s stayed committed to his goal.

“I’m not a famous actor, so people aren’t flocking to the live stream,” he said. “I spend at least six to eight hours of every day completely by myself. The only things I do are journal or think. That’s the whole point.

“I know myself. And I know I can do this.”