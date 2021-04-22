Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has been ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in legal fees for work on his estate.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto say that Renata Ford entered into a retainer agreement with Aird & Berlis LLP in February 2018.

"The Defendant retained the Plaintiff law firm in connection with the distribution of her late husband’s estate and the business and affairs of her late husband’s family business," Justice William Chalmers wrote in his judgement on April 16.

According to the judgement, Renata Ford did not pay invoices sent to her by Aird & Berlis LLP, which totalled $286,733.98.

The ruling showed there were three invoices sent to Renata Ford. One was for $30,507.88 on April 4, 2018, one for $214,633.29 on Dec. 31, 2019 and one for $36,355.43 on April 17, 2019.

She will also have to pay $3,817.88 in interest because of the unpaid invoices, the court says.

The court documents say the total amount owed to Aird & Berlis LLP is $290,551.86.

Rob Ford died in March 2016 after an 18-month battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

He was 46.