Wildfire smoke likely to blow into Pikangikum First Nation: Environment Canada
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces help evacuate people of Pikangikum First Nation in Northern Ontario, as part of operation LENTUS on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Evacuations continue in Pikangikum First Nation as a wildfire threatens the northern Ontario community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DND- LS Dan Bard 8 wing Imaging Trenton
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 12:53PM EDT
PIKANGIKUM, Ont. -- Environment Canada says smoke from a massive wildfire is likely to blow over Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario.
The agency has issued a special air quality statement saying the winds could keep the smoke over the fly-in community into Tuesday.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation says about 2,000 people have been evacuated from Pikangikum thus far with rescue efforts continuing.
They also say Bell Canada will head into the area on Tuesday to fix the telecommunications system that was taken down by the fire.
The military is helping transport residents from Pikangikum, located 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., to other communities in Ontario and Manitoba.
Red Cross said evacuees began arriving in Winnipeg late Sunday, and the Manitoba government is expected to provide them with temporary housing and other services.