

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male skateboarder believed to be in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital following a hit-and-run collision in Willowdale overnight.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Doris Avenue for reports of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said a male victim was located. He was taken from the scene to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics to be treated for his serious injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene. Police have described the suspect vehicle as a silver or grey Toyota Yaris.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.