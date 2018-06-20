

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Longtime Willowdale councillor John Filion says he’s retiring from city hall.

Filion confirmed to CP24 Wednesday that he won’t be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election in October.

Filion started his career in elected office as a North York school board trustee in the 1980s before running for a council seat in the former city of North York in 1991. He continued to represent the area on Toronto City Council after amalgamation in 1997.

According to his website, he counts a smoking ban in Toronto bars and restaurants and the city’s Dine Safe restaurant rating system among his achievements from his time in office.

Most recently, he championed a proposal to reconfigure a stretch of Yonge Street in North York in order to make it friendlier for cyclists and pedestrians. The Transform Yonge plan brought him into conflict with Mayor John Tory, who said he wouldn’t support a plan that removed car lanes from the busy stretch. The decision was ultimately deferred.

Filion also gained a higher profile earlier this year as he helped the local community navigate the aftermath of the deadly Yonge Street van attack, which occurred in his ward.