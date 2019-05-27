

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are set to reveal their next moves today.

The former Liberal cabinet ministers, both of whom resigned over the SNC-Lavalin controversy, have scheduled announcements in their respective ridings.

Wilson-Raybould is the independent MP for the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville and Philpott is the independent MP for the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville.

Neither has said what they have in mind, other than that constituents have been invited to meet with them as they share announcements about their political futures.

Wilson-Raybould served as justice minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet before she was shuffled to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January.

She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of the justice role was motivated by her handling of a request to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant, SNC-Lavalin.

Philpott, a former health minister, Indigenous-services minister and president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet in early March over Trudeau's handling of the affair.

In early April, both were ousted from the Liberal caucus.