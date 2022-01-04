Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and its surrounding areas as strong wind gusts are expected to move across the city on Wednesday.

The agency said that a cold front moving through southern Ontario will bring with it strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour starting Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

The strong winds may cause power outages and tree branches could break under the pressure, Environment Canada said.

Motorists are advised to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions as a result of the intense winds.

Other areas in the GTA, including Peel, Halton, Durham, and York regions, are also under the same weather statement. Meanwhile, Niagara, Kingston and Prince Edward County, and several other areas are under a wind warning as gusts are expected to reach speeds of 90 kilometres per hour.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to hover between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday before dipping below zero in the evening.