

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





November is getting off to a blustery start in Toronto.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city and parts of the GTA ahead of increasingly strong winds Tuesday.

Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts of up to 80 km/h developing in the afternoon and stretching into the evening.

The wind is expected to “gradually weaken” overnight.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the national weather agency warns.

Rain will accompany the gusty conditions, Environment Canada said, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 70 per cent by the evening.

The daytime high, however, will be relatively warm for November, at 14 C.

It is forecast to drop to 3 C overnight.

“Rainy this morning but very mild. Winds will intensify later this morning and wind gusts will approach 80 km/hr this afternoon,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

“A few breaks and isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Winds ease tonight. Risk of a few showers on Wednesday, with a few sunny breaks as well… and cooler.”

There is some respite on Wednesday, with Environment Canada calling for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 6 C. Showers are forecast for later in the afternoon.