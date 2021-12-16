A wind warning for Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario has ended, but a special weather statement remains in effect, with strong winds expected through Thursday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 2 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour expected. The advisory ended just after 5 p.m. and was replaced with a special weather statement.

Winds gusting between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour are expected to continue this evening before weakening later in the night.

The national weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the province is causing the strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

The winds may cause utility outages to occur, tree branches to break and toss loose objects around, Environment Canada warned.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted Thursday morning that strong winds last weekend caused "many issues" for their systems, which includes GO Transit and UP Express, and said crews are preparing for a repeat outcome today.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is advising customers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport as flights might be impacted by the windy weather conditions.

Today's high is set to be a record-breaking 16 C, well above the average high for today of 0.8 C.