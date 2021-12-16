A wind warning is in effect for Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario with strong winds expected through the day Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early this morning, but it was upgraded to a warning shortly before 2 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour expected.

The national weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the province is causing the strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

The winds may cause utility outages to occur, tree branches to break and toss loose objects around, Environment Canada warned.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted Thursday morning that strong winds last weekend caused “many issues” for their systems, which includes GO Transit and UP Express, and said crews are preparing for a repeat outcome today.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is advising customers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport as flights might be impacted by the windy weather conditions.

Today’s high is set to be a record breaking 16 C, well above the average high for today of 0.8 C.