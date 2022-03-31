A wind warning issued for Toronto has ended.

Environment Canada issued the weather advisory earlier Thursday warning of gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour with the passage of a cold front.

No widespread damage or power outages were reported.

While Toronto reached a high of 18 C today, temperatures will fall on Friday with only a high of 5 C. It will be cloudy with a few flurries or rain showers. The low will be -7 C.

It will be mainly sunny on Saturday with a high of 6 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast on Sunday. The high will be 8 C.