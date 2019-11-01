

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A delivery driver is lucky to be alive after high winds overnight blew a construction beam and other material into his path, smashing through the windshield and pinning him to his seat.

Toronto police say the driver was heading west through Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at 1:44 a.m. Friday morning when strong winds blew a large beam and other items into his path.

The beam went through his van’s windshield, striking him and pinning him to his seat.

He was extricated from the vehicle and then taken to a hospital trauma centre, conscious and breathing but in otherwise serious condition.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said a fence at a nearby Crosstown LRT construction site blew over due to high winds and struck the driver.

The westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West were closed at Don Mills Road to allow for cleanup.

Environment Canada warned of high winds overnight, with gusts in the city of up to 90 kilometres per hour.