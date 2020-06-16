

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The City of Windsor says it is expanding an isolation centre to help migrant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city council has voted to expand an isolation and recovery centre it initially created to help its homeless population.

Mayor Drew Dilkins says the measure will help address logistical issues created as the region ramps up testing among migrant workers.

The city says costs associated with the facility will be charged back to impacted farms.

Dozens of migrant workers in Windsor-Essex have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died.

Nine farms in the region have active outbreaks of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.