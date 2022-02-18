

WINDSOR, Ont. - There is a “real and present threat” that a blockade will return to a busy international bridge in Windsor, Ont., the city argued in court Friday.

The City of Windsor is seeking an extension of an injunction granted last week that prohibits blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada-bound traffic had been blocked at the bridge for a week by protesters who oppose COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

“There is a real and present threat that the blockade will return,” said Jennifer King, a lawyer representing the city.

Earlier Friday, the city successfully argued to become the lead plaintiff in the case, which was initially brought to court by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association.

Last Friday, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz ordered an injunction that made it illegal to block or impede access to the bridge for 10 days.

The city argued there were clear breaches of both its own bylaws that prohibit blocking traffic and Morawetz's order after it came into effect.

When the order came into effect at 7 p.m. last Friday, about 500 protesters mingled near the bridge, King said.

That number swelled to some 800 people by Saturday. By then, authorities had issued nearly 40 tickets and towed seven vehicles.

On Sunday, scores of officers cleared the area, arresting more than 40 protesters, King said. They laid 43 mischief charges and 43 charges of breaching Morawetz's court order.

Around midnight, hours after police had taken control of the area, the Ambassador Bridge reopened.

Police monitored social media, King said, and pointed to several posts afterward suggesting protesters wanted to take back the bridge.

“Today is not a setback, today is the beginning of a regroup,” one post read, according to King.

“The war is far from over” another post read.

She also said police intercepted a small truck convoy some 250 kilometres from Windsor that was purportedly on its way from Ottawa to the Ambassador Bridge.

King argued that the city's own bylaws continue to be breached, thus necessitating an extension of the injunction until the court deems it no longer necessary.

The court order also allows police to remove vehicles and any other object that impedes or blocks access to the Ambassador Bridge.

A lawyer for the protesters, part of a group called the Citizens of Freedom, argued the continuation of the injunction has questionable utility given traffic is flowing to and from the bridge.

“I submit that the risk, if any exists at all, is insignificant and disproportionate to the relief being sought,” said Antoine d'Ailly

“There is certainly no imminent threat.”

He said there have been no breaches of the court order since Monday. He said there is a heavy police presence along a five-kilometre stretch of the main road leading to the bridge, coupled with concrete barriers preventing access from side streets that also make the injunction unnecessary.

James Kitchen, another lawyer for the group, argued the court order was overly broad and infringed upon the right to free expression and free assembly. He argued that sidewalks are public and where protesters should be allowed to gather.

Morawetz is set to give his decision Friday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.