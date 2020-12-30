

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - A Windsor, Ont., hospital is postponing all non-urgent elective surgeries starting next month as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise “at an alarming rate.”

Windsor Regional Hospital says the decision is difficult but necessary as rising COVID-19 admissions could mean a “critical shortage” of available acute care beds.

Earlier this month, the hospital announced elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay would be deferred, starting Jan. 4.

Now day surgeries will also be postponed indefinitely as of the same date.

A statement from the hospital says the total number of surgeries will be cut by about 50 per cent.

Surgeons are being asked to assess their elective cases booked after Jan. 4 and notify affected patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.